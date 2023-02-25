ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 22.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

