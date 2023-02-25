ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.09 Million in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.48.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Separately, Benchmark lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

