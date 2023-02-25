ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.13 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 99.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in AES by 129.2% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,296 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AES by 3,973.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at $35,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Trading Down 0.3 %

AES Dividend Announcement

NYSE AES opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

