ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.15 Million in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,987 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $37.55 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

