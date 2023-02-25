ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $961,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,243 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

