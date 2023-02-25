ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230,976 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Mizuho began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE CNX opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

