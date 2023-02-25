ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,885 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

