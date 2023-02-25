ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Proto Labs by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Proto Labs Stock Down 1.5 %

Proto Labs Company Profile

PRLB opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.