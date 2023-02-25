ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,473 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 237,544 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

