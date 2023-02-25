ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,468,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock opened at $282.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.92. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $625.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

