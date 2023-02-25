ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

