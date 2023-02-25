ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $963,000 Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 68,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in SLM by 11.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $480,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 7.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 715,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 50,317 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

