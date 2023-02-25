ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRS. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -394.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading

