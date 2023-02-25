ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 636,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

ACGL opened at $69.17 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

