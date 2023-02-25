ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 1,395,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.82 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79.
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
