ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $54,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.