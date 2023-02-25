ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 37,068 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

