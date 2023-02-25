ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Relmada Therapeutics

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.15. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

