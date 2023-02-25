ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 304.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,961 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 2,559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

BKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

