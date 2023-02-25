ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ZG stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.05, a PEG ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,435 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.