ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,325 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $8.95 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.