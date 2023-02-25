ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 576,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after buying an additional 472,430 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,426,000 after buying an additional 419,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COUP shares. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Price Performance

COUP stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

