ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 16,196 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $69,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,766.69 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,050.15 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,084.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,112.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.