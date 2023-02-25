ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 31,113 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,113 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,600,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 523,385 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
