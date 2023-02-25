ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 357,455 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,455 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.16%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.