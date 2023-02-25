ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 8,373 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 27.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 449.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after buying an additional 1,971,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

