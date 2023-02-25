ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 414,539 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 167,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,137,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

