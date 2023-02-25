ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after acquiring an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 168,144 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $279,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $279,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,288 shares of company stock valued at $542,617. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TCBI opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $69.26.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
