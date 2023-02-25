ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $987,000 Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $119.63 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $119.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

