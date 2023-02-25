ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $993,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.80 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

