ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 619.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 276.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

