ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $362.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

