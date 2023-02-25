ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.