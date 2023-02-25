ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 63.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,938,000 after acquiring an additional 885,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 324.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 560,785 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 767,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 263,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.