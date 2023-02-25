ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encore Wire

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.76.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.