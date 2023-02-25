EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 537,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80,351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 186,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

