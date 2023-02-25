Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 2,536.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMNB. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 504.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

In other news, EVP Timothy Carney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $144,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

