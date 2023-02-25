First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,641 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a PE ratio of -348.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
