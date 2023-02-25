First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Boosted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for 2.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

