First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

