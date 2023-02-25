First Washington CORP Has $427,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Washington CORP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

