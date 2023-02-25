Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

FIVN stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

