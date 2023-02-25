Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,370,000 after buying an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,758,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

FORR stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

