Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,708,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,642,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,253,650,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the period. ESG Planning raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 23,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.