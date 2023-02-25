Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 11,291 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,854.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

