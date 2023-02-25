Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,854.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

