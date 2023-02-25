Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 158,628 shares traded.

Fulcrum Utility Services Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.63. The company has a market cap of £6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.

