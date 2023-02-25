FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Reduced by Cormark

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAND. CIBC lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,885,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 331,369 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

