FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Linde plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $14.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.35. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2025 earnings at $15.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.25.

NYSE LIN opened at $347.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $348.21. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

