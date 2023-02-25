FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Kadant Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kadant in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $211.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

